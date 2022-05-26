Garver went 1-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Wednesday.

Garver knocked in Texas' first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and followed with a solo shot to left field in the fourth. The veteran has hit a homer in each of his past three games, raising his total to six long balls on the season. He's reached base safely in 14 straight contests, slashing .283/.328/.623 with five home runs and eight RBI over that stretch.