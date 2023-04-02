Garver went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and six RBI in Saturday's 16-3 rout of the Phillies.

After slugging a three-run shot in the fifth inning off Yunior Marte, Garver did it again in the seventh, this time off Seranthony Dominguez. The power display isn't a surprise, as Garver hit 23 homers in 122 games over the last two seasons with a .233/.330/.463 slash line, but the more important development for his fantasy value was the fact that he was able to play a full game behind the plate Saturday. If the 32-year-old regains catcher eligibility after being limited to 14 games at the position last year due to injuries, his offensive profile becomes a lot more palatable.