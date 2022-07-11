The Rangers placed Garver (forearm) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garver's move to the IL was an expected development after he underwent season-ending surgery earlier Monday to address a right forearm injury that had lingered since early May. He'll conclude his first season in Texas with a .207 average, 10 home runs, one stolen base, 24 RBI and 23 runs across 215 plate appearances. Now that Garver is out of the mix, expect the Rangers to take a platoon approach to the designated-hitter spot, with the lefty-hitting Brad Miller likely to get most of the initial opportunities.