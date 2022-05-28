Garver isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics.
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday, Garver will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Andy Ibanez will serve as the designated hitter while Charlie Culberson starts at third base.
