Garver will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 7 hitter in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Garver will be making what's expected to be his 45th and final start of the season Sunday, as he's scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Monday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. The injury has prevented Garver from catching since May 8 and has seemingly compromised him at the plate while he's served exclusively as a DH ever since. Since returning May 19 from his initial stint on the injured list, Garver has slashed .215/.303/.458 with seven home runs and a stolen base in 31 games. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can feel comfortable dropping him after Sunday's game.