Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Garver singled in the seventh inning before going deep for a solo shot off reliever Aaron Loup in the top of the ninth frame. The 31-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests and is five long balls on the season. Since returning from the injured list May 19 following a forearm strain, Garver has gone 5-for-18 with three extra-base hits and two RBI over five games while serving as the designated hitter. In his first season with the Rangers, he's batting .219 with five homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs over 96 at-bats in 27 games.