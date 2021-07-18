site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nate Lowe: Sits for second game of twin bill
Lowe is out of the lineup for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.
Andy Ibanez will fill in at first base for Lowe, who gets a breather after going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in the Rangers' 5-0 loss in the first game of the day.
