Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Lowe smacked three home runs in his first five games with the Rangers, though collected just one hit in his next 21 at-bats prior to the Wednesday's game. He snapped that cold spell by crushing a leadoff homer in the second inning for his fourth long ball of the season. Lowe also missed a golden opportunity for more production four frames later by grounding into a double play with the bases loaded and no outs. Through 50 plate appearances this season, Lowe is hitting .239/.300/.522 with four home runs, 15 RBI and six runs scored. However, to maintain that level of production, he'll need to cut back on his 36 percent strikeout rate.

