Lowe went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Lowe got Texas on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning and slugged another two-run homer in the third. The 25-year-old has gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2021 season, collecting at least one hit and RBI in each of his five contests thus far. Lowe is slashing .381/.409/.857 and leads all of baseball with 14 RBI.