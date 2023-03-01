Eovaldi will not make his next scheduled Cactus League start due to left side tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers general manager Chris Young compared Eovaldi's situation to that of Jacob deGrom's in that it will set the right-hander back a bit but is not expected to affect his Opening Day availability. Eovaldi pitched well in his Cactus League debut over the weekend but it's not clear when he'll be able to make another start. The Rangers will obviously be extra cautious.