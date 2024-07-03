Eovaldi (5-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-0 victory over the Padres, allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Bryce Johnson's third-inning single spoiled any shot Eovaldi might have had at making history, but the right-hander still put together a dominant performance before leaving the mound after 92 pitches (61 strikes). The quality start was his sixth of the year, and Eovaldi will take a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 80:26 K:BB through 80 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Rays.