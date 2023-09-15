Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against Toronto. He struck out three.

The 33-year-old had another short outing Thursday, lasting 3.1 innings and surrendering a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero. The silver lining is that Eovaldi fired 73 pitches, his most in three starts since returning from the injured list Sept. 5, as he continues to work his way back to a normal workload. In the veteran's previous two outings, he threw 35 and 47 pitches while lasting 1.1 and 2.1 innings, respectively. While it's encouraging to see the pitch count progress, fantasy managers are hoping Eovaldi can improve upon the 7.71 ERA, 2.43 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB he has posted across just seven innings since his return. He is currently slated to make his next start early next week in a home matchup with his former team, the Red Sox.