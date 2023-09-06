Eovaldi (11-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over 1.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out one.

After being sidelined since mid-July with a forearm strain, Eovaldi's long-awaited return was certainly lackluster. He was pulled at 35 pitches and only managed to retire four batters, with just one coming via strikeout. Eovaldi gave up a pair of solo home runs to Jose Altuve as part of a four-run start, raising his ERA from 2.69 to 2.95 on the year. While Tuesday's struggles were uncharacteristic, Eovaldi is in line for another tough matchup next time out against the Blue Jays on the road.