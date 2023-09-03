Eovaldi (forearm) completed a bullpen session Sunday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers have confirmed only Andrew Heaney as a starter for their crucial three-game series with Houston that begins Monday, with starters for Tuesday and Wednesday having yet to be announced. Eovaldi and Max Scherzer (forearm) seem to be tentatively penciled in for the latter two outings, however, after the two hurlers both completed side sessions Sunday. The Rangers will likely check back in with both Eovaldi and Scherzer on Monday before finalizing their plans for the final two games of the series. Assuming Eovaldi checked out fine Monday and is activated to start Tuesday, he could be on a restricted pitch count, given that he hasn't made an appearance for the Rangers since July 18 and didn't complete a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.