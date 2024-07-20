Eovaldi (6-4) yielded six runs on eight hits over five innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Eovaldi got off to a rocky start, coughing up a pair of two-run homers in the first inning. He kept Baltimore off the board for a few frames before Anthony Santander joined the party with a two-run shot in the fifth. Eovaldi had given up three homers over his previous four outings before Friday's unsightly outing. On the bright side, he has now gone four straight starts without issuing a free pass. Eovaldi will carry a 3.36 ERA into his next outing, which is line to be at home against the White Sox.