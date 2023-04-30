Eovaldi (3-2) earned the win Saturday, with a three-hit shutout against the Yankees. He struck out eight.
Eovaldi was handed a two-run lead in the fifth inning and made it stand up. He delivered a 113-pitch masterpiece, which included retiring the final 15 batters he faced. Eovaldi hadn't pitched past the sixth inning this season before Saturday, but he dominated a Yankees lineup without Aaron Judge. The 33-year-old dropped his ERA to 3.93.
