Eovaldi (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out eight in a complete game shutout win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Eovaldi was remarkably efficient Tuesday, firing 70 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to the first Maddux of the 2025 MLB season. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and did not allow an extra-base hit. Eovaldi generated 18 whiffs, including 10 against his splitter. The veteran righty has been terrific so far, posting a 17:0 K:BB with a 1.20 ERA across 15 frames. Eovaldi will look to keep the momentum going in his next start, which is lined up to be next week against the Cubs in Chicago.