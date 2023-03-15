Eovaldi (side) threw two innings against Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi, who battled tightness in his left side, allowed a pair of hits and struck out two while landing 22 of 29 pitches in the zone. "It's definitely nice being back out there. I threw all my pitches and mixed everything in there. There were a couple times where I was 0-2 or 1-2 on guys and just didn't quite finish the pitches where I wanted to," the right-hander said. Eovaldi expects to be ready for the start of the regular season. He could get as many as three more appearances leading up to Opening Day.
More News
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Starting Triple-A game Monday•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Set for light bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Yet to resume mound work•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Battling side tightness•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Perfect in debut•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Lands with Rangers•