Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Fades late in 10 K effort

Eovaldi struck out 10 batters and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.

Eovaldi carried a 6-1 lead into the seventh inning but saw all three batters he faced in that frame to reach base on a catcher's interference call, a walk and a single. That allowed a run to cross the plate and led to his removal, and both of the runners he turned over to the bullpen also eventually came home to score. It was a disappointing finish for the veteran hurler, but he was still credited with a quality start and was very impressive in racking up 23 whiffs en route to a season-high 10 punchouts. Eovaldi has given up three earned runs or fewer in five straight starts and has tallied a standout 43:6 K:BB across 31 innings during that span as he's finished the first half of the campaign with a flourish. Overall this season, he ranks 12th in MLB with 120 strikeouts while recording a 4.04 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 111.1 frames spanning 18 starts.