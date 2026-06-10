Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Fades late in loss

Eovaldi (5-7) took the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Eovaldi got through four scoreless frames before serving up a solo homer to Jac Caglianone in the fifth inning. Things got worse for the veteran hurler in the sixth, as he surrendered two doubles and a triple before being pulled with two outs and was ultimately charged with three more runs. Eovaldi didn't have his swing-and-miss stuff working, as he induced just six whiffs and finished with three punchouts, tying a season-low mark. He's now given up at least four earned runs in three straight starts, pushing his ERA up to 4.26 to go along with a 1.18 WHIP and 77:20 K:BB over 80.1 innings spanning 13 starts.