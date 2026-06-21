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Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Fans season-high nine in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Eovaldi (7-7) earned the win Sunday against San Diego, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

After being scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to left knee soreness, Eovaldi looked no worse for wear Sunday while logging his eighth quality start of the year and keeping the ball in the park as well. The 36-year-old right-hander recorded a season high in punchouts, also generating an impressive 16 whiffs on the afternoon. Eovaldi still has a lackluster 4.24 ERA, but his 1.18 WHIP and 92:22 K:BB over 93.1 frames are much more encouraging figures.

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