Eovaldi (7-2) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and three walks across five scoreless innings during a 5-0 win over Detroit. He struck out four.

Eovaldi needed 95 pitches (57 strikes) to tie his season low with five innings, but he did't allow a run for the fourth time this year. Since serving up six runs to the Royals on April 12, the veteran right-hander has been dominant, surrendering just nine earned runs over his past eight starts (58.2 innings). Overall, Eovaldi sports a 2.42 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across his first 11 outings with the Rangers, which would both be career highs. His next start is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game weekend set versus Seattle.