Eovaldi (1-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Rangers fell 2-0 to the Cubs. he struck out six.

The right-hander put together a strong outing, coming one out short of a quality start and tossing 56 of 89 pitches for strikes, but he got outdueled by Marcus Stroman. Eovaldi will take a 4.22 ERA and 12:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Royals.