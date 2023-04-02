Eovaldi (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 16-3 rout of the Phillies. He struck out six.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, throwing 49 of 83 pitches for strikes, but Eovaldi got all the run support he could have asked for. The 33-year-old has posted an ERA between 3.72 and 3.87 and a WHIP between 1.19 and 1.23 in each of the last three seasons, an impressive run of consistency, but after making only 20 starts in 2022 it's Eovaldi's ability to stay healthy that will be the biggest driver of his fantasy value. His next outing is scheduled for next weekend on the road against the Cubs.