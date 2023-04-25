Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk over six innings during a 7-6 loss the Reds. He struck out seven.

The Reds took an 1-0 lead in the first inning on a throwing error from Josh Jung, but the Rangers responded with five unanswered runs before Eovaldi was tagged for three earned runs in the third. The right-hander was able to get through three more innings and was in line for the win until Cincinnati made a late-inning comeback. Eovaldi has gotten through six innings in three consecutive starts and currently holds a 5.20 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP with a 31:5 K:BB across his first five outings (27.2 innings).