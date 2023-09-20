Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-4 win over Boston. He struck out three.

Eovaldi took another step toward returning to normal Tuesday, going deeper than 3.1 innings for the first time since coming off the IL in early September while firing 82 pitches. While he certainly hasn't been as effective since being activated (6.75 ERA over 12 innings), Tuesday's contest should give fantasy managers some hope that Eovaldi can provide value during what's left of the regular season. The 33-year-old is tentatively scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Mariners.