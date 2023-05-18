Eovaldi allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

The runs against Eovaldi came via the long ball -- Eddie Rosario hit a two-run blast in the second inning and Ronald Acuna added a solo shot in the sixth. Prior to Wednesday, Eovaldi had given up just one homer all season. The right-hander continues to pitch like an ace for the Rangers, as this was his sixth straight quality start. He has a 2.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB through 60.1 innings over nine starts. Eovaldi is projected for a road start in Pittsburgh next week.