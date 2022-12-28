Eovaldi agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Eovaldi missed a solid chunk of last season with back and shoulder injuries, though he was able to turn in a decent season while healthy with a 3.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 109.1 innings. If he can break his norm and avoid the injured list in 2023, Eovaldi could provide a solid addition to the middle of Texas' new-look rotation.
More News
-
Nathan Eovaldi: Declines qualifying offer•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Earns win in shortened game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws 72 pitches in return•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: On track to return Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Closing in on return•