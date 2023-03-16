Texas manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that Eovaldi (side) is likely to be on a restrictive pitch count to start the season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The reports indicates a pitch count for both Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom (side) in the 75 to 80 range, which roughly translates to five innings. In that event, Dane Dunning, Glenn Otto or Cole Ragans could act as a piggyback option. Eovaldi recently returned to game action, firing off a couple of innings against Double-A hitters.