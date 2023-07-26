Eovaldi (rest) is likely to return to the Rangers' rotation Sunday at San Diego, Nathan Han of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was skipped on his last turn earlier this week in Houston for rest purposes, but there are no physical concerns beyond a slight velocity dip and a decreased strikeout rate. The 33-year-old right-hander stands 11-3 with a brilliant 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 111:34 K:BB through 123.2 innings (19 starts) this season with Texas.