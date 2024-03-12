Eovaldi allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Angels.

The results weren't pretty, but Eovaldi ramped up to an estimated 83-84 pitches in his third Cactus League start, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Eovaldi has allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 over 9.2 spring innings. He'll get two more starts in camp and is lined up to take the ball Opening Day against the Cubs.