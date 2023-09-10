Eovaldi pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Saturday, allowing three hits while issuing two walks and striking out three batters.

Eovaldi struggled Tuesday in his first game back following a lengthy stay on the injured list, giving up four runs in 1.1 frames against Houston. He looked better Saturday, though he was limited to 2.1 innings despite tossing a modest 47 pitches. That was always the plan for the right-hander -- Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had indicated prior to the outing that Eovaldi was slated for 45-50 pitches due to the recency of his injury and the fact he was pitching on three days of rest. Eovaldi should work his way back up to a normal workload in time, and he is tentatively scheduled to make his next start in Toronto.