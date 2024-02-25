Watch Now:

Eovaldi allowed one hit and one walk over two innings in Saturday's spring start against the Royals.

Eovaldi worked around a leadoff single and two-out walk in the first inning, as the right-hander went unscathed during his Cactus League debut. His fastball sat 96 mph and touched 97, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.

