Eovaldi allowed one hit and one walk over two innings in Saturday's spring start against the Royals.
Eovaldi worked around a leadoff single and two-out walk in the first inning, as the right-hander went unscathed during his Cactus League debut. His fastball sat 96 mph and touched 97, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News.
