Eovaldi (groin) could be ready to throw off a mound this weekend, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Eovaldi did some more flat-ground throwing Monday and might be ready to try things from the bump soon. While he looks to be trending in the right direction, it does not appear Eovaldi will be ready to return from the injured list when first eligible on Saturday. He's coming back from a strained right groin.