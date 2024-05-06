Eovaldi (groin) is not expected to require a rehab assignment, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expressed optimism that Eovaldi, who was placed on the injured list Friday, will return at the 15-day minimum. "We thought that [putting Eovaldi on the IL] was the best thing to do. He could be ready before then, that's a possibility, but we don't want to take any chances and will get more information and know exactly where he is at when he gets it looked at again [Monday]," Bochy said. Jack Leiter is expected to be called up and help fill the gap in the rotation until Eovaldi and/or Max Scherzer (back/thumb) are ready.