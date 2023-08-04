Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Eovaldi (forearm) will be out for another 2-to-3 weeks, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Bochy had previously expressed optimism that Eovaldi would be able to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible next weekend, but the 33-year-old right-hander just resumed throwing on flat ground and still has a lot of hurdles to clear in his recovery from a forearm strain. He's now tracking more toward late August.
