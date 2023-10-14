Eovaldi will start Monday against Houston in Game 2 of the ALCS, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Eovaldi has been brilliant to start the postseason, allowing just two runs while striking out 15 batters and walking none across 13.2 innings. However, Eovaldi was lit up for four runs in just 1.1 frames during his most recent matchup with Houston in early September.
