Eovaldi struck out four over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against Kansas City. "I was able to throw all my pitches. The cutter was good, the split was good, the curve was my best pitch," the pitcher told Tim Colishaw of the Dallas Morning News.

Eovaldi faced the six-batter minimum in his debut in a Rangers' uniform. The right-hander was no surprise, hitting 98 MPH repeatedly and topping out at 99. Eovaldi threw just 19 pitches and tossed another 10 in the bullpen following his time in the game, which lasted no more than 10 minutes thanks to the new pitch clock. He's expected to serve as the No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom.