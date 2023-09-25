Eovaldi (12-4) earned the win over the Mariners on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Eovaldi surrendered solo home runs in the second and third innings, which was just the second time in his last nine starts he's surrendered multiple home runs in a start. He was given a chance for a quality start but allowed the first three batters to reach in the sixth and was pulled for Martin Perez, who would allow all three inherited runners to score. The five earned runs were the most given up by Eovaldi since April 12 and he hadn't given up six hits or more since June 10. He'll have a chance to redeem himself once more before the end of the regular season in a rematch against the Mariners.