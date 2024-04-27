Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision during Friday's victory over Cincinnati, giving up one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out eight batters across six innings.

Coming off back-to-back losses, the 34-year-old righty found himself working from behind early after Elly De La Cruz walked and later stole home to score the first run of the game in the first inning. Eovaldi was able to regroup quickly and stifle the Reds' bats for the next five frames, though his struggles with limiting walks carried over from his previous start. He now owns a 3.00 ERA and 1.12 WHIP alongside a 36:17 K:BB through 36 innings in six games, and he'll look to pick up his second win of the season Thursday against the Nationals.