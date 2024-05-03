Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a strained right groin.

Eovaldi underwent an MRI on Friday which confirmed a right groin strain. He'll be placed on the 15-day IL -- joining Max Scherzer (back) -- while Yerry Rodriguez will join the big league roster in Eovaldi's place. Eovaldi's next start was scheduled for Tuesday, an opening that could be filled by Jack Leiter, who's currently in Triple-A