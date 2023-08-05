Eovaldi (forearm) said Saturday he is pain-free after playing catch from 75 feet, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The 33-year-old made 40 throws and should continue building up his arm over the next few days before potentially returning to bullpen sessions. Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Eovaldi will be sidelined for at least another 2-to-3 weeks, but the right-hander's return to throwing with no issues is still an encouraging development for his outlook.