Eovaldi (6-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 9 innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

It's been an incredible run for Eovaldi. He's pitched eight or more innings in four of his last five outings while tallying seven straight quality starts. The 33-year-old Eovaldi's ERA is down to 2.60 with a 0.97 WHIP and 66:11 K:BB through a league-leading 69.1 innings. The right-hander has established himself as an elite fantasy option in his first season with the Rangers.