Eovaldi (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Astros on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined by a forearm strain since mid-July and has finally been cleared to retake the mound for the Rangers, in what will be just his second start since the All-Star break. Eovaldi is returning without going out on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he'll likely have a limited pitch count in his first couple turns through the rotation. Prior to the injury, the right-hander was in the midst of the most effective campaign of his career with a 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 111:34 K:BB over 123.2 innings.