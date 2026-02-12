Eovaldi (hernia) reported to camp healthy and threw his first bullpen session Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was shutdown last season in August and eventually underwent surgery during the offseason to address a sports hernia issue. He said he'd been dealing with the hernia since 2024, but that it never affected his pitching. Eovaldi had an impressive 1.73 ERA over 22 starts in 2025, the fourth consecutive season with fewer than 30 starts. The right-hander turns 36 this spring, and manager Skip Schumaker is planning a slow build-up for Eovaldi, similar to how the club handled Jacob deGrom in 2025.