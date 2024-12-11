Eovaldi agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Eovaldi turned down his $20 million player option earlier in the offseason, but he'll officially remain in Arlington on a multi-year deal that will pay him $5 million more in 2025 than if he had exercised his option. The 34-year-old righty has been fairly consistent during his time with the Rangers, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over the last two seasons, and he'll presumably follow Jacob deGrom as the second man in Texas' rotation.