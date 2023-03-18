Eovaldi (side) allowed four hits and struck out five over 3.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Brewers.

This was Eovaldi's second Cactus League start but first since he sustained a side injury at the beginning of the month. The right-hander's fastball, which averaged 95.7 mph last season, sat in the upper 90s, touching 99 mph multiple times, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "I felt like I was ahead in the counts, felt like I used all my pitches," the pitcher said. "The only thing I need to work on doing better at is executing with two strikes." With Jacob deGrom ready to start Sunday, it looks like the Rangers' projected rotation is healthy as the regular season looms. As suggested earlier by manager Bruce Bochy, both Eovaldi and deGrom cold be on restricted counts early.