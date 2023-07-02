Eovaldi (10-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings against Houston. He struck out five.

Eovaldi tossed at least seven scoreless innings for the fourth time this year and picked up his 10th win. Barring some issues with his velocity, the veteran's first season in Texas has been phenomenal thus far, as he sports career-best marks in ERA (2.64) and WHIP (0.99) across 17 starts. With Jacob deGrom (elbow) set to miss the remainder of the season, Eovaldi is now the ace of the Rangers' rotation and will look to continue putting up dominating performances. His next start is projected for a three-game set against his former team, the Red Sox.