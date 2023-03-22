Eovaldi threw five scoreless innings in a Cactus League start Wednesday against the White Sox.
Deploying mostly cutters and sliders, Eovaldi scattered five hits and one walk across his five scoreless frames while racking up four strikeouts. He has yet to allow a run through 10.1 innings this spring and boasts an overall 13:1 K:BB. The 33-year-old right-hander battled a side injury in the early part of camp but now looks fully ready to take his first scheduled turn in the Rangers' season-opening starting rotation. Texas signed Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million contract in December.
