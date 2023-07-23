Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Eovaldi will have his turn in the rotation skipped during the upcoming three-game series in Houston, which begins Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi has delivered scoreless outings in two of his past three starts but has just 10 total strikeouts across 18.1 innings as he's experienced a dip in his velocity, so the Rangers have decided to give him some extra rest. As a result, Jon Gray (leg) will be moved up a day to start Monday. Eovaldi could re-enter the rotation during the three-game set at San Diego next weekend.